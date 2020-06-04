e-paper
Chandigarh / Haryana schools to reopen in July

Haryana schools to reopen in July

Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said they will run demo classes before that

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 01:13 IST
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Haryana education minister Kanwar Pal Gurjar said the Centre has given them green signal to open schools in the state in July. “Before that, we would run demo classes. We are planning to call 50% of students either in two shifts or on alternate days. There will be no winter vacations for students this academic year in Haryana,” he added.

BSEH Class 10 result on June 8

The Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) on Wednesday announced that Class 10 results will be declared on June 8 (Monday). Board chairman Dr Jagbir Singh said Class 12 students will have to appear for their pending exams from July 1 to July 15.

“Students who have opted for medical and non-medical streams in Class 11 will have to appear for Class 10 pending science exam while the results of students who have chosen commerce and arts will be declared on the basis of average marks obtained in four exams they already appeared in,” the chairman said.

Board secretary Rajiv Prasad said nearly 6,000 teachers had evaluated Class 10 answer copies at home by April 22.

