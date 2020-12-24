e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana ‘Sushasan Divas’ venue shifted to Chandigarh

Haryana ‘Sushasan Divas’ venue shifted to Chandigarh

The spokesperson said the state-level event at Chandigarh will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 24, 2020, 21:10 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

A day after announcing to celebrate “Sushasan Divas” (good governance day) on Friday at Kurukshetra as a state-level event, the Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP-JJP coalition government on Thursday shifted the venue to Chandigarh.

“The Haryana government has decided to organise a state-level programme at Chandigarh on December 25 on the occasion of Good Governance Day, being celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee,” an official spokesperson said in a statement without citing the reason for sudden change in the venue.

Apparently, the decision to shift the venue comes in the backdrop of agitating farmers blocking chief minister Khattar’s cavalcade in Ambala and later BKU (Charuni) activists threatening to show black flags to the CM during his Kurukshetra visit on December 25.

The spokesperson said the state-level event at Chandigarh will be chaired by Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and that the programmes will also be organised at the district level, in which cabinet ministers, Union ministers will participate in various districts. As per the new programme, minister of state for sports and youth affairs, Sandeep Singh will be the chief guest in Kurukshetra district.

