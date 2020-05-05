e-paper
Haryana to reserve 2 dialysis machines for Covid patients in all hospitals

A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

chandigarh Updated: May 05, 2020 19:04 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
All district hospitals and medical colleges of the state will ensure this.
All district hospitals and medical colleges of the state will ensure this.(Bloomberg)
         

Haryana government has decided to reserve two dialysis machines each in all district hospitals and medical colleges of the state, exclusively for Covid-19 patients. A decision to this effect was taken in a meeting held under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar. An official spokesperson said that deputy commissioners have been authorised to ensure the opening of shops in all markets falling in green and orange districts as per the requirement in consultation with all market associations in such a manner that norms of social distancing are properly followed.

Mega evacuation of Indians abroad begins Thursday; US passengers to pay Rs 1 lakh
LIVE: MHA issues detailed SoPs for movement of Indian nationals stranded abroad
Al-Qaeda statement against India over minorities reflects synergy with Pak pitch
Class 10 board exams over for entire country except for North-East Delhi: HRD Ministry
Very bad losers: Harbhajan slams Aussie cricketers for 2001 LBW controversy
‘Spent first few minutes just looking at Sachin, Azharuddin’
Electric vehicles could charge up India’s auto industry post lockdown. Here’s how
‘No proof from US’: WHO calls Trump’s ‘Covid-Wuhan lab link’ claim speculative
