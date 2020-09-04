e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 04, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test Covid-19 positive

Haryana: Two Murthal dhabas sealed after 75 workers test Covid-19 positive

According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, majority 65 workers tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba. Ten workers belonged to the other dhaba, he told PTI over the phone.

chandigarh Updated: Sep 04, 2020 09:14 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Chandigarh
Both dhabas are located in Sonipat’s Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi.
Both dhabas are located in Sonipat’s Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi.(Hindustan Times)
         

Two dhabas in Haryana’s Murthal were sealed on Thursday after their 75 workers tested positive for Covid-19, a senior official said.

According to Sonipat Deputy Commissioner Shyam Lal Poonia, majority 65 workers tested positive at the Amrik-Sukhdev dhaba. Ten workers belonged to the other dhaba, he told PTI over the phone.

Both dhabas are located in Sonipat’s Murthal and nearly 50 km away from Delhi.

The DC said both dhabas have been sealed till further orders and efforts are on to trace as many contacts as possible of the positive cases. The DC said the district administration has ordered to sanitise the eateries.

Murthal is famous for its eateries and is often thronged by people travelling on the Delhi-Ambala national highway. Many people from Delhi also visit Murthal as a getaway destination as the place has many famous dhabas.

The DC said the Sonipat district administration has been running a special drive for the sampling of workers at the dhabas and it was during this process that these cases were detected. In view of the coronavirus pandemic, he said the district administration keeps carrying routine checks at dhabas to ensure that they follow all norms and guidelines, including those pertaining to social distancing. Haryana on Thursday reported its highest single-day spike of 1,881 coronavirus cases with 19 fatalities.

Sonipat district reported 190 coronavirus cases, according to a state Health Department bulletin.

As per the bulletin, Sonipat, which so far has reported 4,747 cases with 41 fatalities, is the third worst-hit district after Faridabad and Gurgaon.

tags
top news
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
All eyes on Rajnath, Wei meeting in Moscow to break Ladakh deadlock
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
A skewed recovery, and systemic headwinds
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Narcotics Control Bureau reaches Rhea Chakraborty’s residence
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Assured of safe stay by Priyanka Gandhi, Kafeel Khan arrives in Rajasthan
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Home ministry steps in again as cases, deaths rise in Delhi
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
Govt plans round-the-clock surveillance to avoid crowding at Metro stations
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
After corruption allegations, Pakistan PM’s top aide Asim Bajwa resigns
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s new privacy feature, Quick Switch, comes to Radhika Madan’s rescue! [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputMaharashtra Covid-19Parliament Monsoon sessionIndia China

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In