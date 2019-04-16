Hawkins CEO and his Hoshiarpur factory manager get 6-month jail

A local court in Jalandhar sentenced vice-chairman-cum-CEO of Hawkins Cookers Limited and his Hoshiarpur factory manager to six-month imprisonment for not maintaining an ambulance room on the factory premises.

The court of chief judicial magistrate also imposed a fine of Rs 25,000 each on the CEO Subhadip Dutta Choudhury and manager Sandeep Singh Toor.

The court found both guilty for violating the provisions of Section 45 of the Factories Act, 1948, and Rule 70 of the Punjab Factories Rules, 1952. They also committed the offence punishable under Section 92/94 of the Factories Act, 1948, for compromising the safety of the workers, observed the court, on a complaint of Dwaraka Dass, assistant director, factories, who is now posted as deputy director, factories in Jalandhar.

The orders read that in spite of having more than 500 workers (ordinarily employed), the company has not provided and maintained an ambulance room of prescribed size on their premises and prescribed equipment along with medical and nursing staff in violation of the Factories Act.

An inspection conducted by assistant director, directorate of factories, Punjab labour department Ishu Sanghar on December 3, 2015, found irregularities in the factory and the company officials were asked to rectify the shortcomings within three months. However, the company failed to provide facilities to its workers and the inspections team that visited the factory on April 27, 2016, found glaring violations of the Factories Act and the company was penalised

The complainant told the court that at time of inspection in 2016, team found over 700 employees working in the factory. Later, the department moved to court to ensure action against the firm.

As per the factory rules, there should be an occupational health centre and a full-time medical officer where 200 workers are employed, canteen where 250 employees are working, ambulance room with 500 workforce and a worker welfare officer in a factory having an employee strength of 1,000. The Act says the ambulance room should be in charge of a qualified nurse and should be used for providing firstaid and rest to injured workers.

The company officials pleaded in the court that the number of ordinary employees/workers at the time of inspection was below 500 and as per the Act, it was not mandatory to have an ambulance room and other facilities.

