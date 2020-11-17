e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HC allows ED appeal against Chautala family for using Dabwali farmhouse for weddings

HC allows ED appeal against Chautala family for using Dabwali farmhouse for weddings

Sends case back to appellate tribunal of Prevention of Money Laundering Act, asking it to come up with a fresh order after it allowed the de-sealing for a month for the weddings of Om Prakash Chautala’s grandsons on November 27 and 30.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 17, 2020, 14:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
he high court bench of justice AG Masih acted on the plea of the ED, which had challenged the October 20 order of the appellate tribunal, ordering the de-sealing of the farmhouse for a month.
he high court bench of justice AG Masih acted on the plea of the ED, which had challenged the October 20 order of the appellate tribunal, ordering the de-sealing of the farmhouse for a month. (Representative image)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday allowed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea against de-sealing the Dabwali farmhouse of former chief minister and Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala for a month for the wedding of his grandsons this month-end.

The case has been sent back to the appellate tribunal, Prevention of Money Laundering Act, Delhi, for a fresh decision, ED counsel Arvind Moudgil said.

The high court bench of justice AG Masih acted on the plea of the ED, which had challenged the October 20 order of the appellate tribunal, ordering the de-sealing of the farmhouse for a month.

The detailed order is awaited.

The tribunal order had come on the plea of Om Prakash Chautala’s son Abhay Singh Chautala, who sought permission to use the farmhouse at Tejakhera village for the wedding of his two sons on November 27 and 30.

The tribunal had ordered that the farmhouse be de-sealed on November 6 and sealed again on December 7. The high court stayed the tribunal order on November 6.

The farmhouse has been sealed by the ED as the probe against Om Prakash Chautala for money laundering is underway.

The ED had told the high court that there is no provision in the PMLA to de-seal an attached property connected with the proceeds of crime even temporarily. In case it is allowed, it would set a wrong precedent that would be exploited by the accused to enjoy the proceeds of crime till the decision is rendered by the appellate tribunal, the ED argued.

