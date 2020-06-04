e-paper
HC recalls framing of charges order against Mansa court employee

Singh, a clerk is accused of making a page ‘Ugly face of Indian Judiciary, Ludhiana’ and uploading videos lambasting judicial officers by levelling ‘false allegations and conveying wrong message’ to the public

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 23:30 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Chandigarh The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday recalled an order that framed charges against a Mansa court employee, Harmeet Singh, for allegedly scandalizing the judiciary by posting videos criticising judges on social networking site, YouTube.

While recalling the order passed on Wednesday, the bench of justice Jaswant Singh and justice Sant Prakash said the order was passed presuming that Singh would be present and the charge-sheet would be read over to him. However, due to the covid-19 outbreak, his presence or the lawyers’ presence could not be ensured. “Inadvertently, the aforesaid charge was framed and it was ordered to be read over and explained, but the requirement of the law is that the charge should be read over and explained to the respondent in person,” the bench recorded, adding that ‘mistake’ took place due to hearing being conducted through video conferencing.

It added that to impart fair and substantial justice, Singh needed to be given an opportunity of hearing. The matter stands adjourned for September 24.

Singh, a clerk is accused of making a page ‘Ugly face of Indian Judiciary, Ludhiana’ and uploading videos lambasting judicial officers by levelling ‘false allegations and conveying wrong message’ to the public. He is also accused of scandalizing the names of sitting judges including that of the high court, by concocting stories of corruption, bribery and nepotism. The court had termed his act as an “attack on the judges”.

As per the reference sent to the high court for taking action against him under Contempt of Courts Act, Singh joined in 2009 as a clerk at district and sessions division Ludhiana. He was posted at Jagraon, but he kept pressuring him to transfer him back to Ludhiana. Later, he was transferred to Mansa. This posting was not of his liking and thus he started filing RTIs and opened an account on YouTube, criticising the judges and making allegations against them, the reference says.

The contempt proceedings were initiated in 2013 and in 2016 he also faced stoppage of four annual grade increments for his conduct.

