HC stays 5% fee hike by Panjab University

The high court was hearing a plea from students of the varsity who had sought a direction that varsity be directed to adjust the semester fee and other charges already deposited in the previous semester for the upcoming semester

chandigarh Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:34 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday restrained Panjab University (PU) from effecting a 5% hike in fee for the academic session 2020-2021.

The high court bench of justice Jaishree Thakur while seeking a response by October 5 from the varsity and vice-chancellor, ordered that a 5% hike in the charges will remain stayed till the next date of hearing.

The high court was hearing a plea from Sachin Galav and seven other students of the varsity who had sought a direction that varsity be directed to adjust the semester fee, hostel fee and other charges already deposited in the previous semester for the upcoming semester. For five months now, neither online classes have been held nor students have availed facilities such as library, internet, hostels, etc., so, the fee deposited should be adjusted for next semester, they had demanded. The court was told that students from different backgrounds study at the university. Hence, varsity should be directed to waive off all the charges except the minimum tuition fee as parents have been badly affected by the Covid-19 outbreak. The varsity should be restrained from increasing fee by 5% as announced by it, the court was told.

