e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 01, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HC stays MD/MS counselling in Haryana

HC stays MD/MS counselling in Haryana

The HC bench of justice RK Jain and justice Jaswant Singh passed the order on the plea of Dr Vikram Pal and others, who had approached the high court challenging the April 15 notification on the procedure for admission to MD/MS courses with details about reservation in various categories.

chandigarh Updated: May 01, 2020 23:36 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday stayed counselling for admissions to postgraduate medical courses in Haryana.

The HC bench of justice RK Jain and justice Jaswant Singh passed the order on the plea of Dr Vikram Pal and others, who had approached the high court challenging the April 15 notification on the procedure for admission to MD/MS courses with details about reservation in various categories. The counselling for 156 seats was scheduled to be held on May 4 and May 5.

They had argued that the reservation in any case could not go beyond 50% as laid down by the Supreme Court in Indra Sawhney case in 1992. The HC was told that reservation went up to 87% as per the notification put out by the Haryana government. A response from the state has been sought by May 6.

The government had reasoned that 25% seats for institutional preference and 5% seats for the physically handicapped as well as 10% for the economic weaker section category should not be counted and if these categories are excluded, the reservation does not cross the cap of 50%.

However, the bench observed that their response does not substantiate the argument as petitioners had demonstrated that out of the total 156 seats, the open category seats have got reduced to 31 only.

top news
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
‘Give Delhi a break’: Govt may ask Centre to tweak red zone rule for capital
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
Decoded in 9 points: India’s lockdown 3.0 restrictions, red zone and travel
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
National lockdown extended by 2 weeks but restrictions eased. What it means
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
No cricket but India lose No.1 Test spot for 1st time in 4 yrs. Here’s why
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
First time since nationwide lockdown, Kerala sees no new Covid-19 case
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Meghan Markle loses first round in newspaper lawsuit
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
Ended up shouting at Laxman: When Sachin lost his cool in desert storm ODI
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
What lockdown extension means for the economy: Abheek Barua explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news