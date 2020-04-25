e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / HelpMe app to the aid of Haryana residents

HelpMe app to the aid of Haryana residents

Residents can request for dry ration, cooked food, LPG cylinders, ambulance, doctor, movement pass and bank appointments

chandigarh Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The app is compatible with any android-based smartphone.
The app is compatible with any android-based smartphone.(HT FILE)
         

The Haryana government has developed a mobile app, ‘HelpMe’, for rendering assistance to citizens in distress during the lockdown. The mobile application, which works on Android OS will be available on Android Playstore from Sunday.

Officials say the app is compatible with any android-based smartphone. To begin with, the app enables residents to request for dry ration, cooked food, LPG cylinders, ambulance, doctor, movement pass and bank appointments. The mobile application sends the citizen’s request to the district officer concerned. When the officer concerned has completed the task, the citizen is informed. The app also provides farmers with an option to sell their crop in the mandi by booking a gate pass. Citizens seeking financial aid can check the eligibility and status of their application in real time.

