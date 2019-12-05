Hero Group, Birmingham varsity to set up school of innovation in Ludhiana

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 23:44 IST

Ludhiana-based Hero Group has joined hands with Birmingham City University to open establish school of innovation and entrepreneurship in Ludhiana.

A declaration to this regard was made during the Progressive Punjab Investors Summit in Mohali by chairman of Hero Enterprises Ltd Sunil Kant Munjal and Professor Philip Plowden, vice-chancellor of the Birmingham City University.

Munjal, who is also chairman of Lala Bahadur Chand Munjal Foundation, said the school of innovation and entrepreneurship will cater to the needs of the business industrial sector of the state.

“Higher education in Punjab finds itself at the crossroads with many students seeking to study and then immigrating to other countries in search of better opportunities. Students appear reluctant to pursue higher education in Punjab because of the perception that the quality of training and education on offer isn’t quite up to the standards expected of an industrialised state. This new institute could emerge as a game changer. The school aims to re-design the higher education offering in a manner that it leads to more meaningful student outcomes,” said Munjal in a press briefing during the summit.

He said the key focus of the school would be to trigger industrial revival in the state by driving innovation in the state’s industrial clusters and promoting entrepreneurship, tapping into the state’s reservoirs of manpower and developing the considerable potential in the knowledge-intensive businesses.

V-C of Birmingham City University said the institute plans to take a STEAM-oriented (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) approach to higher education.

“We are working on to chalk out all the formalities like number of seats, exact courses and other things,” said Munjal.