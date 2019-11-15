High court awards ₹20 lakh to kin of Chattisgarh man electrocuted in 2017

chandigarh

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 02:39 IST

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) to pay a compensation of ₹20 lakh to the father of a painter, who was electrocuted in Nayagaon in 2017.

The high court bench of justice RN Raina said that it was the statutory duty of the energy supplier to keep high-voltage transmission wires harm-free and above human contact.

The deceased, Sonu Yadav, 22, a Chhattisgarh native, was carrying out painting work on the roof of an under-construction house at Singha Devi Colony in Nayagaon, when he came in contact with a high-tension wire and died on the spot.

His father, Ramprasad Yadav, who is also a painter, had approached HC in December 2017, seeking ₹25 lakh as compensation.

The court observed that if the entire row of buildings in the locality had an overhead 11 KV line above them, then those should have been removed long before the colony expanded to its present size.

Directing PSPCL to disburse the compensation within two months, the court also allowed PSPCL to recover the proportionate damages from the owner of the property in question.