e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 21, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 21, 2020
Home / Chandigarh / High court stays CAT order quashing appointment of Dinkar Gupta as Punjab DGP

High court stays CAT order quashing appointment of Dinkar Gupta as Punjab DGP

Central Administrative Tribunal had on Friday set aside the February 2019 appointment of Gupta as police chief, observing the procedure adopted by empanelment committee and UPSC for preparing panel violated SC judgment in Prakash Singh case. A 1987-batch IPS officer, Gupta superseded five officers

chandigarh Updated: Jan 21, 2020 12:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who has reiterated that he will continue on the post.
Punjab DGP Dinkar Gupta with chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh, who has reiterated that he will continue on the post.(HT file photo)
         

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Tuesday stayed the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT) order that quashed the appointment of Dinkar Gupta as the Punjab police chief.

The court fixed February 6 as the next date of hearing.

Punjab had argued that having no chief will jeopardise peace and security in the border state. It will have serious repercussions on the law and order, the government had reasoned.

The petition challenging the CAT order was taken up by the division bench of Justices Jaswant Singh and Sant Prakash.

Dinkar Gupta had also appealed against the order. Senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officers Mohammad Mustafa and Siddharth Chattopadhyaya, who had challenged Gupta’s appointment in CAT, had filed caveats.

The CAT on Friday had quashed the February 2019 appointment of Gupta as police force chief, observing that the procedure adopted by the empanelment committee and the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for preparing the panel violated the Supreme Court judgment in the Prakash Singh case.

A 1987-batch IPS officer, Gupta had superseded five senior officers for the post of the police chief on February 7, 2019.

The CAT had given four weeks to the UPSC and the empanelment committee to make fresh recommendations of three officers for consideration of the DGP’s appointment.

The government had argued that the CAT judgment found fault with the guidelines followed by the empanelment committee, despite the same having been approved by the apex court.

It said CAT ‘erroneously’ gave undue importance to the criterion of seniority, whereas the apex court has made it clear that it has to be taken note of along with other criteria. “It is the prerogative of the empanelment committee to select the core policing areas. The policing challenges in Punjab are different from those in Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh,” the government said in the plea, stressing that CAT was right in selecting five areas of policing out of 20.

Gupta too has made similar arguments, saying the guidelines, which CAT stated that UPSC should not have considered for appointment have been used in 21 Empanelment Committee meetings held for the purpose of the recommendations of the state’s police chiefs since November 2010.

tags
top news
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Decoding BJP’s candidate list for Delhi polls; CM face missing
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
Brazilian president is India’s Republic Day chief guest: 10 things to know
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
‘Prepare for attack’: Chidambaram on IMF, Gita Gopinath’s word of caution
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
Kejriwal burnt papers before Delhi polls: BJP’s Hari Nagar candidate Tajinder Bagga
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
One year of Priyanka Gandhi: What has changed in Congress
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
From Atal Bihari Vajpayee to Amit Shah: Tracing legacies of former BJP chiefs
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
Maruti eyes electric space, will showcase Concept FUTURO-e at Auto Expo 2020
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
‘Hindustan ko Dhoni ka replacement mil gaya’: Akhtar’s bold declaration
trending topics
Virender SehwagZomatoJEE Mains Results 2020Priyanka ChopraSara Ali KhanAustralian Open Day 2 Live

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News