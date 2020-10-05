e-paper
Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator

Himachal CM goes into isolation after coming in contact with Covid positive legislator

The CM had come in contact with Banjar legislator Surender Shaurie during the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel

chandigarh Updated: Oct 05, 2020 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
This is the second time that Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has had to observe self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient.
This is the second time that Himachal chief minister Jai Ram Thakur has had to observe self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. (HT Photo )
         

Himachal chief minister (CM) Jai Ram Thakur will self-isolate for three days as he came in contact with BJP’s Banjar legislator Surender Shaurie who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

The CM had come in contact with Shaurie at Manali during the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang on October 3.

The CM will continue to work from his official residence. This is the second time that the chief minister has had to observe self-isolation as a precautionary measure after coming in contact with a coronavirus patient. Former BJP MLA Ravinder Singh Ravi has also tested positive for the virus.

Four deaths, 184 new infections

Himachal recorded 184 fresh Covid-19 infections on Monday, taking the state’s tally to 16,035. The death toll mounted to 216 with four more people succumbing to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 39 were reported in Kangra, 36 in Shimla, 23 in Chamba, 20 each in Hamirpur and Sirmaur, 16 in Bilaspur, 14 in Mandi, 11 in Una, 3 in Solan and one each in Kinnaur and Kullu.

Two fatalities were recorded in Solan and one each in Mandi, Shimla, Una, Bilaspur and Chamba

As many as 12,633 people have recovered and 292 have been discharged. There are now 3,156 active cases. Solan remains the worst-hit district with 3,150 cases, followed by Kangra (2,447), Sirmaur (1,892), Mandi (1,862), Shimla (1,436), Una (1,359), Hamirpur (977), Chamba (915), Bilaspur (905), Kullu (720), Kinnaur (197) and Lahaul-Spiti (175).

