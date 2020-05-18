e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal government extends lockdown till May 31

Himachal government extends lockdown till May 31

Decision on public, govt offices will be taken later

chandigarh Updated: May 18, 2020 17:24 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Trains and educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutes, will also remain closed.
Trains and educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutes, will also remain closed.(Deepak Sansta / HT)
         

The Himachal Pradesh government has extended the lockdown till May 31 and has directed authorities concerned to implement the guidelines of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) and National Executive Committee, except those related to public transport and government offices.

The order extending the lockdown was issued by chief secretary Anil Khachi, who is also the chairperson of the state executive committee (SEC) late on Sunday.

RISK PROFILING OF DISTRICTS

New guidelines will be applicable based on risk profiling of the districts into the red (hotspots), orange and green zones and orders with respect to operations of government offices will be issued by department of personnel, the notification read.

As per the MHA’s orders, all domestic and international air travel, except for domestic medical services, domestic air ambulance and for security purposes, will remain prohibited.

Trains and educational institutions, including schools, colleges, training and coaching institutes, will also remain closed.

Hotels, restaurants and hospitality services, except those meant for housing, health, police, government officers, healthcare workers, stranded persons and for quarantine facilities and canteens at bus depots railway stations and airports, shall remain closed.

HOME DELIVERY ALLOWED

Restaurants shall be permitted to operate kitchens for home delivery. All social, sport, religious political gatherings shall remain prohibited. All places of worship shall also remain closed.

Inter-state public transport, including plying of buses is allowed by MHA, except in containment zones, but state is yet to take a decision on the issue.

DISTRICT MAGISTRATES TO DECIDE CURFEW HOURS

The district magistrates have been authorised to decide curfew hours. Persons above the age of 65 years, those with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children below the age of 10 are to stay at home.

No activities shall take placed in containment zones, except for provision of essential services.

