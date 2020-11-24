Himachal logs 22 deaths, 454 fresh infections

chandigarh

Nov 24, 2020

Himachal on Monday recorded 454 fresh Covid infections, taking the state’s tally to 34,781 while 22 more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 90 were reported in Solan, 88 in Kangra, 69 in Mandi, 60 in Kullu, 40 in Shimla, 33 in Una, 30 in Hamirpur, 17 in Bilaspur, 14 in Lahaul-Spiti, 7 in Sirmaur and 6 in Chamba.

There are 6,680 active cases in the state while 27,518 people have recovered. Mandi is the worst hit district with 5,581 infections and is closely followed by Shimla with 5,561 cases. The two districts share 32% of the total caseload among themselves. Solan ranks third with 4,522 cases followed by Kangra (4,435), Kullu (3,125), Sirmaur (2,530), Una (1,983), Bilaspur (1,817), Hamirpur (1,805), Chamba (1,752), Lahaul-Spiti (964) and Kinnaur (706).

Death toll continues to soar

Meanwhile, there has been no let-up in Covid deaths in Himachal as 22 more fatalities were reported in the state, taking the toll to 550. This is highest number of fatalities since the outbreak. As many as 238 people have died due to Covid in November alone, of which 59 fatalities occurred in the last three days. There has been 75% jump in the fatalities and the case fatality ratio is nearing 2%.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 138 deaths and is followed by Kangra where 105 people have died till date. Mandi ranks third with 72 deaths. Sixty deaths have been recorded in Kullu and 48 in Solan.

Most of the deceased were the elderly and those with co-morbidities such as cancer, renal failure, diabetes and high-blood pressure.

Kangra SP’s office closed again

The office of the Kangra superintendent of police at Dharamshala was closed again on Monday after six cops tested positive. The office has been closed for the second time in four days. The office was reopened today after it was closed down on March 20 after 12 cops were tested positive.

Kangra SP Vimukt Ranjan said the office building was being sanitised as per protocol and will remain closed for the next 48 hours.