e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 31, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / History-sheeter wanted for murder during parole held in Chandigarh

History-sheeter wanted for murder during parole held in Chandigarh

A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from him

chandigarh Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:53 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Chandigarh Police on Saturday arrested a notorious criminal who was wanted for the murder of a painter in Mohali’s Balongi in June this year.

A countrymade pistol and two live cartridges were also recovered from him.

Identified as Balwant, 23, of the rehabilitation colony in Dhanas, he has 12 cases of murder, rape, dacoity, theft and rioting registered against him at various police stations in the tricity, and has been convicted in three of them.

Balwant was on a motorcyle when he tried to turn back and flee at a naka set up near the Sarangpur botanical garden on the Mullanpur-Chandigarh road.

As his bike stopped, he left it and ran towards the adjoining forest area. Police team, led by inspector Ranjit Singh, chased and caught him. Besides a pistol, which he claimed to have procured from Muzaffarpur in Uttar Pradesh, police seized his Bullet motorcycle. A case under Arms Act has been registered at the Sarangpur police station.

12 FIRs, 3 convictions

Until his recent conviction, Balwant had been booked for various crimes in seven cases in Chandigarh (registered at Sectors 11, 19, 34 and 49, besides Maloya and Sarangpur) and for dacoity in Sector 14, Panchkula, and rape in Zirakpur.

He was awarded 10-year-jail in the rape case, seven years for the dacoity in Panchkula and four for a dacoity in Chandigarh.

Amid the Covid-19 lockdown, he was granted parole as part of measures to decongest jails in March this year. Since then, he has been booked twice for rioting in area falling under the Sector-36 police station and for a murder at Badhmajra village in Balongi.

Sanjay Yadav, 32, a painter, was allegedly stabbed to death by Balwant and his two aides on June 28. The trigger: Yadav’s wife had confronted them on spotting them urinating near her house.

While they left initially, they returned at night with more men and called Yadav outside and started beating him up. When the wife tried to rescue him, the men assaulted her as well until she fainted. When she regained consciousness, she saw her husband collapsing on the road with stab wounds, while the assailants fled the spot.

top news
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
India-China ties under ‘severe stress’, LAC changes unacceptable: Jaishankar
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
England in lockdown 2 from Thursday; Covid-19 cases cross 1 million
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
Coldest October in 58 years, but numerous farm fires keep Delhi air in ICU
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
With 5,062 new infections today, Delhi adds 34,186 Covid-19 cases in 7 days
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
UP government planning law to ‘regulate’ interfaith marriages, says Yogi Adityanath
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
IPL 2020: SRH stay alive, RCB wait for play-off spot
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Pakistan cries foul at PM Modi’s remarks on Pulwama terror attack
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
Watch: Kangana Ranaut vs Canada PM on Twitter over France cartoon controversy
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In