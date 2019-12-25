e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Chandigarh / Hit-and-run: SUV claims 59-year-old’s life

Hit-and-run: SUV claims 59-year-old’s life

chandigarh Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:05 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A 59-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV hit him near Kasabad crossing on GT Road on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Swaran Singh of Tibba Road’s Ram Nagar. Police have booked the unidentified driver of Mahindra Scorpio on the basis of statement given by victim’s brother Ajit Singh.

He told the police that the accident took place around 6pm when the car in which Swaran was travelling broke down on GT Road. “He called me there for help. After failing to repair the car, we parked it on the roadside and started walking towards our house. In the meantime, a white coloured Mahindra Scorpio came from behind and hit my brother,” he added.

ASI Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said Swaran was rushed to CMCH and later referred to a private hospital where he died. An FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of IPC has been registered against the driver at the Salem Tabri police station.

top news
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

Chandigarh News