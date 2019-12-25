Hit-and-run: SUV claims 59-year-old’s life

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:05 IST

A 59-year-old man was killed after a speeding SUV hit him near Kasabad crossing on GT Road on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Swaran Singh of Tibba Road’s Ram Nagar. Police have booked the unidentified driver of Mahindra Scorpio on the basis of statement given by victim’s brother Ajit Singh.

He told the police that the accident took place around 6pm when the car in which Swaran was travelling broke down on GT Road. “He called me there for help. After failing to repair the car, we parked it on the roadside and started walking towards our house. In the meantime, a white coloured Mahindra Scorpio came from behind and hit my brother,” he added.

ASI Janak Raj, who is investigating the case, said Swaran was rushed to CMCH and later referred to a private hospital where he died. An FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304-A (causing death due to negligence) of IPC has been registered against the driver at the Salem Tabri police station.