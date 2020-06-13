Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt

chandigarh

As many as 18 persons, including nine children, were injured after a pick-up auto they were travelling in, overturned after being hit by a truck near Libra village of Khanna on Friday. The truck driver managed to escape after the incident.

The injured have been identified as Rajinder, 19, Dori Lal, 18, Bheem Kumar, 50, Kali, 35, Kaderi, 18, Rameh, 60, Wasi, 14, Nirdesh, 13, Kishanpal, 12, Ruksi, 16, Rudraksh, 7, Ravesh, 24, Santoshi, 3, Monika, 6, Jagpal, 23, Ramesh, 12, Nagesh, 12 and driver Pawan Kumar, 25. The victims are residents of Rampur of Uttar Pradesh and were heading to Hoshiarpur to find work during the paddy sowing season.

They were rushed to the Khanna civil hospital from where four were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

The incident also raised questions over the police vigil as the auto carrying 18 persons was clearly violating the social distancing norms and yet was not caught.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, Khanna, said cops are investigating if the auto driver had permission to ply the passengers.