e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 12, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt

Hit by truck, pick-up auto overturns near Khanna, 18 hurt

The incident raised questions over the police vigil as the auto carrying 18 persons was clearly violating the social distancing norms and yet was not caught.

chandigarh Updated: Jun 13, 2020 00:19 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The accident site near Libra village and (below) the injured at Khanna civil hospital on Friday.
The accident site near Libra village and (below) the injured at Khanna civil hospital on Friday.(HT Photo)
         

As many as 18 persons, including nine children, were injured after a pick-up auto they were travelling in, overturned after being hit by a truck near Libra village of Khanna on Friday. The truck driver managed to escape after the incident.

The injured have been identified as Rajinder, 19, Dori Lal, 18, Bheem Kumar, 50, Kali, 35, Kaderi, 18, Rameh, 60, Wasi, 14, Nirdesh, 13, Kishanpal, 12, Ruksi, 16, Rudraksh, 7, Ravesh, 24, Santoshi, 3, Monika, 6, Jagpal, 23, Ramesh, 12, Nagesh, 12 and driver Pawan Kumar, 25. The victims are residents of Rampur of Uttar Pradesh and were heading to Hoshiarpur to find work during the paddy sowing season.

They were rushed to the Khanna civil hospital from where four were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, in a critical condition.

The incident also raised questions over the police vigil as the auto carrying 18 persons was clearly violating the social distancing norms and yet was not caught.

Inspector Jaspal Singh, SHO of Sadar police station, Khanna, said cops are investigating if the auto driver had permission to ply the passengers.

top news
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
Trump considers suspending H-1B, L-1 and other work visas, could hit Indians hard
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
PM Modi to meet chief ministers on June 16, 17 amid spike in Covid-19 cases
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
India’s coronavirus cases cross 3 lakh, doubling rate a notch better
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
Bomb explosion in Pakistan market kills one, 15 injured
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India-China Major Generals meet for 5th time to ease border tensions
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
India eases travel restrictions for certain foreigners, OCI card holders
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
Imran Khan tweets a swipe at India, hits mute on Pak economy. Here is why
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
‘Covid cases may rise before curve flattens’: Ganga Ram Hospital Vice Chairman 
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State-wise TallyCovid-19Covid-19 casesGulabo Sitabo Movie Review

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In