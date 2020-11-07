e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Hooch deaths: Toll rises to 39 as three more die in Sonepat

Hooch deaths: Toll rises to 39 as three more die in Sonepat

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to the consumption of adulterated liquor in Sonepat and Panipat.

chandigarh Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 21:06 IST
Sunil Rahar
Sunil Rahar
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
         

Three more people died due to the alleged consumption of spurious liquor in Haryana’s Sonepat on Saturday, officials said. The death toll in the tragedy that has been unfolding for the last six days has risen to 39.

The residents of Sonepat’s Gumar village are scared and grief-stricken as nine co-villagers have succumbed so far, including three on Saturday.

The three deceased are Vikram, who was undergoing treatment at a Delhi hospital, Ramesh and Dalar Chand, a migrant labourer from Bihar, who were admitted at Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

The family members of a deceased said, “Due to the hooch tragedy, nine families have lost their bread-winners and it is difficult for the widows to meet the expenses. The liquor mafias have destroyed these families and police have failed to arrest them,” they added.

The villagers have alleged that large amounts of liquor is manufactured and sold every day under the nose of police and excise department. “The government should compensate the families of the deceased and introduce a rehabilitation programme in the area to end this business, which has destroyed many families. Children are also getting involved in this illegal business. Some families are running the bootlegging business in the area for other villages as well,” they alleged.

The villagers claimed that 31 people, including 18 locals and 13 migrant labourers, are admitted at various hospitals.

Sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Surender Pal said the villagers have removed blockades from Ganuar–Gohana road after 18 hours of dharna. Police had booked Virender, Jitender, Chander Bhan, Karambir and other residents of Gumar village for blocking the road.

Six persons from various areas of the district, who were involved in supplying illicit liquor, have also been arrested.

Khattar announces ₹2 lakh compensation

Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has announced a compensation of ₹2 lakh each to the kin of those who have died due to the consumption of adulterated liquor in Sonepat and Panipat. Khattar said the compensation amount will be given from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. He said directions have been given to bust the network of illicit bottlers.Khattar also said strict action will be taken against officers, employees, contractors or members of liquor mafia involved in illegal sale of liquor.

