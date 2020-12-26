Hooda demands special Haryana assembly session, says BJP-JJP coalition has lost support of MLAs

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 26, 2020, 21:17 IST

Former chief minister and Leader of opposition in Haryana Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday again demanded convening of a special session of the assembly and said the Congress will move a no-confidence motion against the BJP-JJP government.

Hooda said that he has requested the governor to convene a special session of the assembly “as the government is not wanting a session of the House because it wants to avoid facing a no-confidence motion”.

“Many Independent MLAs have withdrawn support to the government and many legislators of BJP’s coalition partner JJP have also spoken in support of farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost the confidence of its own legislators,” Hooda claimed.

Responding to chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s remarks that there is no need to call a special session of the assembly, Hooda said that protest by Haryana farmers was reason enough to do so. “Every day a protesting farmer dies due to biting cold. Does the state government not consider such a big agitation of farmers as an issue which merits discussion,” he said.

“In this battle between the farmers and the government, many legislators of coalition partner JJP have also spoken in support of the farmers. It is clear that the BJP-JJP coalition government has lost not only public support but also the confidence of its own legislators,” he said.