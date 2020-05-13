Hotels, eateries allowed start home delivery in Pathankot

chandigarh

Updated: May 13, 2020 22:28 IST

Seeing a considerable dip in Covid-19 cases, the Pathankot administration has now allowed hotels and eateries to start operations via home deliveries.

DC GS Khaira said as Pathankot has witnessed dip in coronavirus cases, the administration has taken this step. He said hotels and eateries can operate but only for home deliveries. “The unit will ensure that their employees are free of any infection. They will get the employees’ medical examination done ad ensure the staff’s fitness,” he added.

“We will keep a strict watch and any violation will attract severe punishment,” he said. Hotelier Ashish Kumar said the decision is a welcome move.

Over relaxation for the crusher industry and mining in Pathankot, the DC said that they have already been allowed to operate but only if they follow certain conditions.