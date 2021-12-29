e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 29, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Hourly parking rates to be enforced in Chandigarh in phased manner

Hourly parking rates to be enforced in Chandigarh in phased manner

The MC will start the inspection of parking lots from next week to verify whether smart features have been installed

chandigarh Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:49 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

With contractors yet to fully install the mandated smart features in all parking lots, the imposition of hourly parking charges will be executed in a gradual and phased manner in Chandigarh.

The municipal corporation had given the contractors December 31 as the deadline to start smart parking in all sectors, which was the prerequisite to impose hourly charges.

SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC, said, “One of the two contractors has installed the smart features, and he will gradually start charging hourly parking rates. The second contractor hasn’t yet complied.”

The MC will start the inspection of parking lots from next week to verify whether the smart features have been installed, said Jain, adding that soon a meeting will be held with the contractors to further assess the situation.

The smart features include e-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras, smart card-based daily and monthly passes, provision for e-payment, LED display of real-time occupancy and online booking of parking space.

After the new rates kick in, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will further be doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours. There will be free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.

top news
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
‘Chinese air force heavily deployed in Ladakh theatre in support of PLA’: IAF chief
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
RJD tries to lure Nitish Kumar as PM candidate, JD (U) says it is rubbish
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Mumbai records lowest Covid-19 deaths since May
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
Wuhan’s Covid-19 cases may have been 10 times higher than estimated: Study
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
TMC leader shot dead in Bengal’s Howrah district, mob ransacks buses, shops
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
CDC forecasts 400,000 US Covid deaths before Trump’s exit
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Running on posters and hoardings’: BJP slams Soren govt in Jharkhand
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
‘Pakistan has become pawn of China due to CPEC’: IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In