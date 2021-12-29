Hourly parking rates to be enforced in Chandigarh in phased manner

chandigarh

Updated: Dec 29, 2020, 23:49 IST

With contractors yet to fully install the mandated smart features in all parking lots, the imposition of hourly parking charges will be executed in a gradual and phased manner in Chandigarh.

The municipal corporation had given the contractors December 31 as the deadline to start smart parking in all sectors, which was the prerequisite to impose hourly charges.

SK Jain, additional commissioner, MC, said, “One of the two contractors has installed the smart features, and he will gradually start charging hourly parking rates. The second contractor hasn’t yet complied.”

The MC will start the inspection of parking lots from next week to verify whether the smart features have been installed, said Jain, adding that soon a meeting will be held with the contractors to further assess the situation.

The smart features include e-ticketing, HD night-vision CCTV cameras, smart card-based daily and monthly passes, provision for e-payment, LED display of real-time occupancy and online booking of parking space.

After the new rates kick in, parking fee for the first four hours will remain the same as the flat rates charged right now: ₹5 for two-wheelers and ₹10 for four-wheelers.

Thereafter, these will be doubled. The charges will further be doubled if vehicles are kept parked beyond 12 hours. There will be free entry for pick and drop in the first 10 minutes.