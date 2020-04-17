e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 17, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / HP authorities to intensify testing for Covid-19: Jai Ram

HP authorities to intensify testing for Covid-19: Jai Ram

Rapid testing kits will also be helpful in quick scanning of the Himachal residents entering the state from outside in emergency situations, said Thakur.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 17, 2020 18:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Thakur said that rapid testing kits will soon be made available in the state and will help increase the daily testing.
Thakur said that rapid testing kits will soon be made available in the state and will help increase the daily testing.(HT Photo)
         

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that coronavirus testing will be intensified in the state especially on interstate barriers.

Thakur said that rapid testing kits will soon be made available in the state and will help increase the daily testing.

Rapid testing kits will also be helpful in quick scanning of the Himachal residents entering the state from outside in emergency situations, said Thakur.

CM said that special screening centres will be set up at all the interstate barriers at entry points and people entering the state with permits issued by the authorities of other states would be tested with rapid diagnostic kits.

Besides, temporary quarantine centres with at least 15-20 beds would be established near these testing facilities and if any person tests positives would be shifted to these facilities and his movement in the state will be prohibited.

“The authorities are in constant touch with these people and the respective state governments have been requested to ensure their proper care,” he said. He urged such people to remain wherever they are as the government would ensure their early return as soon as the situation normalises.

top news
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
‘Community transmission threat looms, no crowding in markets’: Bengal CM
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
After lockdown, Covid-19 case doubling rate dipped from 3 to 6.2 days: Govt
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
How the Covid-19 crisis may be delaying 5 key cases in Supreme Court
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘India exporting medicines and Pak…’: Army Chief’s stinging takedown of Islamabad
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Have played 300 ODIs...’: Kuldeep recalls when Dhoni got angry at him
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
‘Even the best have little flaws’: Shami reveals how he would dismiss Kohli
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Watch: Jaguar F-Pace-based Lister Stealth brags it is ‘world’s fastest SUV’
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
Covid-19 | Pool testing: Method, effectiveness, ICMR guidelines explained
trending topics
Covid-19 hotspotCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaDharavi COVID-19 CasesCovid-19PM ModiCovid-19 LockdownCovid-19 updateManipur Covid-19 lockdown

don't miss

latest news

india-news

chandigarh news