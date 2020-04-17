HP authorities to intensify testing for Covid-19: Jai Ram

chandigarh

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Friday said that coronavirus testing will be intensified in the state especially on interstate barriers.

Thakur said that rapid testing kits will soon be made available in the state and will help increase the daily testing.

Rapid testing kits will also be helpful in quick scanning of the Himachal residents entering the state from outside in emergency situations, said Thakur.

CM said that special screening centres will be set up at all the interstate barriers at entry points and people entering the state with permits issued by the authorities of other states would be tested with rapid diagnostic kits.

Besides, temporary quarantine centres with at least 15-20 beds would be established near these testing facilities and if any person tests positives would be shifted to these facilities and his movement in the state will be prohibited.

“The authorities are in constant touch with these people and the respective state governments have been requested to ensure their proper care,” he said. He urged such people to remain wherever they are as the government would ensure their early return as soon as the situation normalises.