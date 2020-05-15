e-paper
HP government proposes to resume bus service in lockdown 4.0

The transport department is likely to ply buses between the district headquarters from May 22

chandigarh Updated: May 15, 2020 21:15 IST
Gaurav Bisht
Gaurav Bisht
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

In lockdown 4.0, the Himachal Pradesh government has proposed to resume bus services between the district headquarters, officials said on Friday.

Later, the service will be extended to the subdivisional headquarters and then to tehsils and sub tehsils. “This has been done keeping in mind the difficulties faced by the people in commuting from one part of the state to other, “ said principal secretary (revenue) Onkar Chand Sharma.

Himachal Pradesh Road Transport Corporation (HPRTC) has readied 50,000 masks for its drivers and conductors as a precautionary measure. “We will adhere to the guidelines of the Central government pertaining to lockdown 4.0,” said transport minister Govind Singh Thakur.

The transport department is likely to ply buses between the district headquarters from May 22. “Social distancing norms will be strictly followed and the buses will ply with only 50% capacity,” said Thakur.

The government has also proposed to extend the relaxation hours from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm to 8 am to 7 pm.

They have also proposed to exempt labourers whether industrial or those working with private contractors from the curfew hours. The government has also given nod to the Military’s Border Road Organisation to resume operations.

Further, the government has planned to give impetus to industrial activities in the state and allow the interstate movement of labourers in the key industrial hubs of the state, including Parwanoo, Baddi, Barotiwala, Kala Amb, Mehatpur in Una and Sansaparur terrace in Kangra district that shares its borders with Punjab and Haryana.

Already 50% of industries in the state have started operations, even as many of them continue to face shortage of raw material.

