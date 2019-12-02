HP govt bans gifting caps, shawls to chief guests in schools

chandigarh

Dec 02, 2019

Schools in Himachal Pradesh will no longer be able to honour its guests with Himachali caps and shawls as the state government has ordered a ban on the tradition.

There has been a tradition of gifting handmade caps and shawls in functions to honour the chief guests and other prominent people in the state.

On Monday, education minister Suresh Bhardwaj directed school administrations to strictly follow the order and stop the tradition with immediate effect. Officials of the directorate of education department have also been directed to make sure that all educational institutes follow the instruction strictly.

While addressing students and teachers during a function organised at a Government Senior Secondary School in Mashobra, 10km from Shimla, Bhardwaj said, “Instead of spending money on purchasing caps and shawls for the guests, it should be utilised for developmental works in schools that will benefit students and the school administration.”

There are 10,657 primary schools, 1,996 middle schools, 929 high schools and 1,820 senior secondary schools in Himachal Pradesh.