HP govt extends curfew till April 14

The curfew was imposed in the state on March 24 and was to end on Tuesday.

chandigarh Updated: Mar 31, 2020 19:44 IST
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday ordered the extension of the statewide curfew till April 14 in the wake of coronavirus crisis.

The curfew was imposed in the state on March 24 and was to end on Tuesday. The order extending the curfew was issued by the additional chief secretary (health) RD Dhiman.

“It has been deemed appropriate that the restriction imposed and measures adopted, in view of Covid-19 pandemic, may be continued in the public interest,” the order stated.

As per the notification, the orders will be applicable from April 1 and will remain in effect till April 14.

During this period all the social, cultural, sports, political, religious and family mass gathering will remain banned.

All interstate and intrastate movement of public and private transport including taxis and auto-rickshaws will be prohibited. Train services and flights will also remain suspended.

All the government offices will also remain closed and employees have been directed to stay at home and follow all the social distancing guidelines. They, however, will make themselves available on the duty if required in exigency by their controlling officer, at short notice.

All the public and private educational institutions will also remain closed. All the gyms, saloons, beauty parlors will also be closed.

Only commercial establishments with charged with essential services will remain open, the order stated.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said in order to tackle the situation, the state government is ensuring that all needy persons will get every possible assistance during the lockdown period. He said control rooms have been set up and made functional throughout the country.

