Home / Chandigarh / HP to receive more rain and hailstorm, yellow warning issued for five districts

HP to receive more rain and hailstorm, yellow warning issued for five districts

A yellow warning has been issued by state's meteorological department for April 23 and 26 for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts.

chandigarh Updated: Apr 22, 2020 17:44 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
The weather will remain dry throughout the state on April 24 and 25, after which rainfall will continue in the middle and higher reaches of the state till April 28.
The weather will remain dry throughout the state on April 24 and 25, after which rainfall will continue in the middle and higher reaches of the state till April 28.(HT FILE PHOTO )
         

Heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms are likely to occur in isolated places of the state on April 23.

A yellow warning has been issued by state’s meteorological department for April 23 and 26 for Shimla, Mandi, Kangra, Kullu and Chamba districts.

State meteorological department director Dr Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, snowfall at higher reaches and rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorms lower and middle hills is likely to continue throughout the state till April 23.

The weather will remain dry throughout the state on April 24 and 25, after which rainfall will continue in the middle and higher reaches of the state till April 28.

Rainfall took place at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours. The minimum temperature was three to four degrees below normal and maximum temperatures was four to five degrees below normal.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded a temperature of 8.7°C. The minimum temperature in Kufri was 13.8°C, Manali recorded 2.8°C, Dalhousie 7.9°C and Dharamshala 10.8°C.

Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Nahan recorded 9.8°C, 14.5°C, 14.1°C and 15.4°C minimum temperatures, respectively.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a minimum temperature of 1.4°C. Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was the coldest in the state at 1.1°C while Una was the hottest at 31°C.

