HPU extends last date of submitting online application for BEd entrance exam to July 25

HPU extends last date of submitting online application for BEd entrance exam to July 25

The application can be submitted through the university’s website

chandigarh Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:42 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
(Representative Image/HT  )
         

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Tuesday extended the last date to submit the online application form for bachelors of education (B.Ed) entrance test to July 25.

The application can be submitted through the university’s website www.admissions.hpushimla.in.

Earlier, HPU had also extended the last date for submitting entrance-based and merit-based postgraduate (PG) admission forms for the session 2020-21 to July 18 due to ongoing pandemic.

