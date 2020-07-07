HPU extends last date of submitting online application for BEd entrance exam to July 25

chandigarh

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 16:42 IST

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) on Tuesday extended the last date to submit the online application form for bachelors of education (B.Ed) entrance test to July 25.

The application can be submitted through the university’s website www.admissions.hpushimla.in.

Earlier, HPU had also extended the last date for submitting entrance-based and merit-based postgraduate (PG) admission forms for the session 2020-21 to July 18 due to ongoing pandemic.