I know gangsters, but am not one: Bittu

Updated: Dec 11, 2019 01:13 IST

Bathinda Harjinder Singh Bittu, 46, who suddenly finds himself in the eye of the political storm in Punjab over his alleged links with gangsters on one side and politicians on the other, does not completely refute what is being reported. However, he is quick to add that he was never part of the organised criminal activities of his ‘friends’ or others.

An affluent farmer and a devout Sikh who leads a lavish life, Bittu shares an 2013 incident when three members of notorious Gurpreet Sekhon gang, suspected to be involved in heinous crimes, were arrested from his house. Four persons, including Bittu, were arrested for providing shelter to the gang members.

“They were certainly friendly to me but I was never part of any crime syndicate. The state police had implicated me but I was acquitted of all charges in this case by a local court earlier this year,” he adds.

Police sources also confirm Bittu’s acquittal in the only case that allegedly reflected his direct association with the suspected criminals. Sources say Bittu has no criminal complaint against him after 2014.

While the status of other cases against Bittu in Bhiwani (Haryana), (Solan), Sangaria (Rajasthan), Bathinda and Sangrur districts are being verified by the state police.

On Tuesday, Bittu told HT that he was shocked to find that chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh and the state police have tagged him as a gangster. “Out of seven cases against me, I have been acquitted in four. I am facing trial in two cases in Rajasthan and another in Solan, Himachal Pradesh. When there is no police complaint of heinous crime such as murder, attempt to murder or extortion, on what basis the CM called me a gangster,” he says.

On Monday, Capt Amarinder and Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal indulged in a political slugfest, blaming each other for giving patronage to gangsters like Bittu.

Bittu claims he had joined the Congress in 2017 during a political rally organised by the party candidate from Talwandi Sabo Khushbaz Singh Jattana. On being contacted, Jattana refused to comment.

“I joined the SAD in 2013 and the party appointed me Bathinda district’s senior vice-president of the Youth Akali Dal (YAD). Later, I switched my loyalty to the Congress and Capt Amarinder Singh welcomed me into the party fold ahead of the 2017 assembly polls. But now the same Capt is levelling mischievous charges against me,” he says.

Like his friendship with individuals with tainted history, Bittu does not hide his love for weapons. Within hours of Capt Amarinder tagging him as a gangster on Monday, Bittu updated his profile photo on Facebook flaunting a gun.

His first step into the political arena was in 2013 when his wife contested sarpanch’s election from Jagha Ram Tirath village in Talwandi Sabo sub-division of Bathinda. He started using ‘sarpanch’ as a suffix as his wife Kirpal Kaur was elected as the panchayat head.

Officials claim Bittu’s proximity to criminals was always under the police lens. “Arms licence issued to Bittu’s wife was cancelled last year due to his suspected activities and it has still not been renewed,” said an official, requesting anonymity.

“In December last year, a case was registered in which it was alleged that three gangsters stole two guns and a bag of cartridges from Bittu’s house. Police were informed that one of the gangsters was known to the family and they had come as their guest but fled with the arms and ammunition,” said another source.

“I am a farmer and a devoted Sikh who cares for his family and society. My family members are deeply hurt over the gangster label. I am seeking legal opinion to sue Capt for calling me a gangster,” said Bittu. Police sources said Bittu took part during Bargari protests against desecration of Guru Granth Sahib.

Chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh says you are not a Congress man. What’s your take?

I joined the Congress in 2017 at a function in Talwandi Sabo after I had quit the SAD as my sentiments were hurt after a series of sacrilege incidents. Though I have no official position in the party, I am still with the Congress.

But the CM says you are a gangster...

I am moving freely with my family members in Punjab and I have no serious case against me. It is an attempt to deviate public attention from the core political issues. Had I been a criminal, the police would have put me behind the bars or I would have been hiding.

What’s the truth behind police complaints against you?

Police blew up incidents like a scuffle over vehicle parking in Solan and a land dispute in Rajasthan’s Sangaria. I have been acquitted in most cases and I never was part of a gang.

What will be your next move?

I am ready to face investigation by any state or central agency. The CM has the police force and if they fail to prove my involvement in organised crime, he should be ready for a defamation suit.