ICSE 2008 topper shares his success mantra

Aug 28, 2019

Sharing his views, he says though marks matter they are certainly not the prerequisite for leading a good, happy or successful life. He feels that the focus must not only be on how much we are scoring but also on who we are becoming, simultaneously. He says that though his high scores have not been consistent, his desire to learn and excel has never been dampened. He advises students to read as much as possible and from as many diverse sources as possible. CHANDIGARH: Pranshu Sharma is a civil servant, railways, who topped the Class 10 ICSE boards in the tricity in 2008. He talks about life as it’s happening to him.

Do marks matter in life?

Marks are at best accidental. They are certainly not the prerequisite for leading a good, happy or successful life. Though marks do matter, they provide an incomplete assessment of a person.

Did marks play a role in shaping your career?

Marks serve a narrow purpose, they help get admission into elite educational institutions. My score got me into DPS RK Puram, BITS Pilani and the civil services. However, we must not only focus on how much we are scoring but also on who we are becoming, simultaneously.

Did you top your classes later?

No. My career and academic life have been topsy-turvy at best and I have faced failure every now and then. Though my high scores have not been consistent, my desire to learn and excel has never been dampened.

Did your score help you achieve your goal?

My goals have evolved over time. Initially, my goal was to get into a top-notch college and then into the civil services. Marks got me this far. My goals have become more holistic since.

What changes in schools you think can help students?

There should be more emphasis on mental health and emotional intelligence.

Your upbringing in Chandigarh was a boon or a bane?

Being schooled and brought up in the city was certainly a boon. It provided me with just the right experiences. I have always tried to follow my school St Stephens’ motto ‘semper sursum’, which means always aim high.

Your message to students? Learn, unlearn, re-learn. Nothing is set in stone. Examine everything.

One big learning you’d like to share?

Read as much as possible and from as many diverse sources as possible.

Your role model?

Will Smith.

