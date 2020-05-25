e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / IIT Ropar develops anti-microbial coating for PPE kits, fogging sprays

IIT Ropar develops anti-microbial coating for PPE kits, fogging sprays

Two types of coatings have been developed, hydrophilic and hydrophobic, which can be used based on the area of application

chandigarh Updated: May 25, 2020 00:27 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

A research team from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Ropar comprising Narinder Singh, C Raman Suri, Harpreet A Singh and Amanpreet Singh have developed noble synthetic materials for anti-microbial coatings on personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, sprays for disinfecting tunnels and fogging purposes.

According to Singh, these materials are non-volatile in nature, with no foul smell and possess very high anti-microbial activities and show high shelf life on different metallic and non-metallic surfaces.

He said the team has developed two types of coatings: Hydrophilic and hydrophobic. Therefore, one can use them based on the area of application.

Hydrophilic materials are primarily meant for fogging and spraying on walls; while hydrophobic are specifically designed for coatings on PPE kits, hospitals and furniture.

He added that the materials have excellent physico-chemical properties, and they can be used in a broad range of temperatures under varied environmental conditions.

Singh said the team had tested the materials against broad range of microbes and established the mechanism of action of materials.

Singh said the institute is filing the IPR and several private companies have already contacted the institute and technology is transferred to E2H Technologies LLP under non-exclusive licensing.

He added that the institute would provide the non-exclusive technology transfer to other companies as well and the team was also developing rapid test kits for the diagnosis of Covid-19 patients.

