Home / Chandigarh / In a first, organiser booked for violating Covid protocol at wedding in Himachal’s Manali

In a first, organiser booked for violating Covid protocol at wedding in Himachal’s Manali

The organiser was booked after informers told the police that guests started violating the Covid-19 protocol as soon as the inspection team left.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 04, 2020, 15:34 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
The wedding organiser was booked for not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and putting lives of people at risk while organising the ceremony on December 1.
The wedding organiser was booked for not taking the Covid-19 pandemic seriously and putting lives of people at risk while organising the ceremony on December 1.(Representative image)
         

In a first, the Himachal Pradesh Police have arrested a wedding organiser for violating Covid-19 guidelines at a marriage ceremony in Old Manali.

The organiser, Haridas Thakur, was booked under Sections 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) and 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of a disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 51 (punishment for obstruction without reasonable cause) of the Disaster Management Act for not taking the pandemic seriously and putting the lives of people at risk while organising a wedding on December 1.

Though the accused has granted bail, the case against him will proceed in court. No fine has been imposed on him.

Also read: ‘No hugs, group photos’: Bhopal draws up ground rules for weddings

Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said when a team of the Manali police station reached the wedding for inspection, they found everything in order as guests were wearing masks, maintaining social distancing and the cooks had also been tested for Covid-19. But soon after the police left, its informers, who stayed on to keep an eye on the gathering, reported that the hosts and guests threw caution to the wind but the organiser did not stop them.

Urging people to avoid unnecessary gatherings, he urged residents to inform the police on 8219681600 and share pictures or videos of any Covid-19 violation.

Himachal Pradesh saw a surge in the number of Covid-19 cases in November. Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said the main reason was people not following Covid-19 protocol during social functions.

So far, more than 680 people have died of Covid-19 in the state, while more than 42,000 have tested positive.

