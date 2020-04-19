In J&K, 13 militants eliminated in April so far

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 19, 2020 19:16 IST

Despite Covid-19 lockdown, there has been no let up in anti-terror operations of the security forces, especially of the army, across Jammu and Kashmir.

At least 13 terrorists have been eliminated in April so far.

“With the killing of four terrorists in the two recently conducted successful operations at Sopore and Kishtwar, the overall tally of militants killed by the Army in April has reached 13,” said a senior officer of the Northern Command.

The army has ensured that terrorists remain on their toes and their numbers as well as leadership remains at the lowest ebb, he said.

The security force has consistently dominated the Line of Control as well as hinterland, eliminating the terrorist cadres and the leadership. “Moreover, with increased support from locals, security forces have been able to get hard intelligence about the presence and movement of terrorists and therefore launch operations successfully. The dwindling numbers of cadre and their leadership was the reason behind recent cowardly acts of attacking civilians and adopting hit-and-run tactics,” he said.

The senior officer informed that the army has neither lowered its guard nor allowed terrorists to achieve their sinister designs.

“The ground report suggests that the people of Kashmir are at ease with regard to the developing positive security environment and feel assured about peace to sustain during this summer season,” he added.

Two HM terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian and two other HM terrorists were eliminated in Kishtwar on April 17.

Earlier this month, nine terrorists were eliminated on April 4 and 5 in two separate operations.

However, the Army lost five commandoes of the elite Special Forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Kupwara district on April 6 and the CRPF lost three of its personnel in another attack in Sopore town on Saturday.