‘Incredible India’ logo for Gita Mahotsav: Khattar

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:14 IST

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday said the government of India has given its consent to use ‘Incredible India’ (Atulya Bharat) logo during the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav in Kurukshetra.

The prestigious ‘Incredible India’ logo is issued by the Union tourism ministry for its campaign to globally portray India as an attractive tourist destination by showcasing different aspects of Indian culture and history. It also had Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well as a few cine stars like Amitabh Bachchan as its brand ambassadors.

Stating that Kurukshetra and its adjoining religious places have already been included in the National Krishna Circuit, which covers states where Lord Krishna had been to, Khattar said it was a coincidence that the astronomical event of solar eclipse would take place on December 26 which will be visible in Kurukshetra after a gap of 10 years.

“Lakhs of pilgrims are expected to visit Kurukshetra on this pious occasion,” he added.

The CM said his government was also mulling over a policy to offer plots in Kurukshetra measuring 1,500 to 2,000 sq mt on concessional rates to the states intending to construct their own ‘bhawans’ for pilgrims visiting there.

‘Bharat Mata Temple’ in K’shetra

Khattar said it has been decided to build a ‘Bharat Mata Temple’ in Kurukshetra.

The structure will come up at a five-acre site near Jyotisar (Brahamsarovar), he added.

The CM said while Uttarakhand was its partner state, 15 countries were also participating in the festival this year.

“Apart from this, delegation from Britain, Mauritius, Australia and Canada are also visiting Kurukshetra. BJP working president JP Nadda would visit the town on December 7, while Union road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and Uttarakhand governor Baby Rani Maurya would visit on December 8,” he added.

To facilitate the pilgrims, only 50% fare would be charged from them, Khattar said, adding that arrangement of 100 additional buses has also been made for this purpose.

GITA FEST GOES ABROAD

Khattar said International Gita Jayanti Mahotsav would be organised in Australia in March 2020. Likewise, Canada has also offered to celebrate Gita Mahotsav, dates for which would soon be decided, he added.

He said though it has already been organised in Mauritius and Britain, several other countries have expressed their keen interest in this festival.