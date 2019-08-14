Independence Day celebrations at Gian Jyoti

chandigarh

Students of Gian Jyoti Global School, Phase 2, paid homage to the freedom fighters of the nation and presented various patriotic performances to mark the upcoming Independence Day on Tuesday.

The programme began with the unfurling of the national flag by the principal Gian Jyot.

While speaking on the occasion, the school principal said that we should pay tribute to the ones who sacrificed everything for the country’s independence.

She reminded children that they were privileged to be born in an independent country and urged them to value this freedom.

All teachers and students came attired in the three colours of the flag. Students raised slogans such as ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’, ‘Jai Hind’, ‘Vande Mataram’ and ‘Yaad Karo Kurbani.’

They performed on patriotic songs such as ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Jai Ho’, Mere Desh Ki Dharti and ‘Phir Bhi Dil hai Hindustani.’

Kindergarten students presented a fancy dress show and enacted roles of national leaders. They also presented a short skit on the Kargil war.

The seniors performed a play based on the life of Chandra Shekar Azad.

The celebrations concluded with the National Anthem.

