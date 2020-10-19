Independent candidate Kapoor Singh Narwal withdraws nomination for Haryana’s Baroda byelection

chandigarh

Updated: Oct 19, 2020, 12:47 IST

Giving in to Haryana Congress leader and former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda’s appeal to put up a united show, rebel leader Kapoor Singh Narwal withdrew his nomination as an independent candidate on Monday, the last day to do so, for the November 3 Baroda assembly byelection.

Hooda, who is the leader of opposition in the assembly, had earlier been pushing for Kapoor Singh Narwal’s nomination as the Congress candidate but state unit president Kumari Selja prevailed and Indu Raj Narwal was nominated instead.

Kapoor Singh Narwal said he withdrew his nomination after khap representatives and Hooda urged him to do so in the interest of “brotherhood and for the farmers’ concern”.

“This election is being fought to teach the BJP a lesson after it enacted the three farm laws. Both Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Deepender Singh Hooda will interact with my supporters,” he said.

Two days ago, residents of Congress nominee Indu Raj’s native village Rindhana visited Kathura, the native village of Kapoor Singh Narwal, to request him to take back his nomination. However, his supporters turned down the request. Finally, the khaps and Hooda convinced him.

BJP’s Yogeshwar Dutt, an Olympian wrestler, Indu Raj Narwal, a former Sonepat zila parishad member, of the Congress, and Joginder Singh Malik of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) are in the fray for the Baroda byelections.

All eyes are now on Loktantra Suraksha Party chief Raj Kumar Saini to see whether he will contest or if any of his two other candidates, who had filed their nomination with him, would take part in the elections.

The Baroda assembly seat had fallen vacant in April after the death of Congress MLA Sri Krishan Hooda.