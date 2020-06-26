India’s repute tarnished globally due Centre’s weak leadership: Jakhar

chandigarh

Updated: Jun 26, 2020 21:36 IST

Due to the lack of leadership in the Union government, the country’s reputation on the global front is being tarnished and the precious lives of our soldiers have been lost, Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) president Sunil Jakhar said on Friday.

Paying homage to the bravehearts who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country’s borders, Jakhar said at a function here at Sector-3 War Memorial that the Indian Army was capable of overcoming any difficulty, but due to lacklustre policy of the union government, morale of the army and civilians was declining.

Jakhar said Indians never shy away from getting martyred for the motherland, but the current NDA government was sending unarmed soldiers to die in a tense atmosphere which is not acceptable. Had our jawans been given weapons, they would have done more damage to the enemy, he said.

The state Congress chief asked PM Narendra Modi to clarify it to the people that when the government was aware of the tension in Galwan Valley and a few days ago there was also a clash with the enemy, why were the soldiers sent without weapons.

He also asked the Union government to explain how China had taken over the country’s land when PM Modi used to claim closeness with the Chinese president. “Even now the entire country and all the political parties were with the Union government to take appropriate decision, but the weakness of the Union government was causing embarrassment to all, he added.