Industrialist commits suicide near Punjab’s Goraya town

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 13:07 IST

39-year-old industrialist committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed weapon at his native village near Goraya town in Jalandhar district on Wednesday.

Police said he was rushed to the civil hospital in Phagwara before being referred to a private hospital due to his critical condition. He was operated upon and the bullet removed but he died around 12.30pm.

While the victim was the director of an automobile parts manufacturing company, his father is the firm’s managing director.

Goraya station house officer Hardeep Singh said that the statements of the family members are to be recorded to ascertain the reason behind his taking the extreme step.