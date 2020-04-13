e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Injured ASI in high spirits, recovery may take 6 months

Injured ASI in high spirits, recovery may take 6 months

50-year-old Harjit was injured in Patiala when a group of ‘nihangs’ chopped off his wrist and left two other Punjab Police personnel injured

chandigarh Updated: Apr 13, 2020 23:28 IST
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Amanjeet Singh Salyal
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Despite his injured hand being kept in a splint, completely immobilised so that repaired structure is not disturbed, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Harjit Singh is in high spirits, said doctors at the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. He will have to remain hospitalised for two weeks, they added.

50-year-old Harjit was injured in Patiala when a group of ‘nihangs’ chopped off his wrist and left two other Punjab Police personnel injured. This was after the cops stopped them from entering a vegetable market amid curfew to curb coronavirus.

Dr RK Sharma, head of plastic surgery department at PGI, said, “The good news is that blood circulation in the ASI’s hand was fine in the past 24 hours. We hope it remains the same in the next four days, which are crucial. The arteries and veins will take 2-3 weeks to heal following which, he will be discharged. We are expecting 90% recovery,” he said.

“The cop’s positive attitude is helpful as such patients tend to recover fast,” he said.

“While being brought to PGI from Patiala in an ambulance, he was worried about the treatment expenses. In the ambulance, he said I do not have much cash in my pocket,” said Patiala SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

Dr Sunil Gaba, who led the team in surgery, said, “During the operation, we got connected with Harjit at the personal level. The real challenge was reattaching the arteries and veins attached eight hours so that the hand survives. One team looked after the chopped hand while the other took care of the wrist.”

The operation involved reattaching around 50 structures which was done under microscopic vision and is a tiring task. Full recovery of the hand may take up to six months.

Dr Jerry R John, an associate professor who was part of surgery team, said that such injuries are common but sharp cut, which was the case here, is an advantage.

“Mostly, in such cases, the body part is crushed which makes it difficult to perform surgery. But here the cut was sharp, which made it easier to make assessment and perform the surgery.”

top news
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
India issues 2 back-to-back demarche to Pak for violations. But first a phone call
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
China rejects reports that first Covid-19 case occurred in November
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
Covid-19 vaccine likely by September: Oxford expert
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
If you have the SuperVPN app on your phone, delete it!
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
‘Expected better from him’: Afridi disappointed with Kapil Dev’s response
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
PM Modi meetings on Covid-19 lockdown in last lap, decision at 10 am tomorrow
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Batters were happy he got banned: Pietersen on bowler he had ‘no idea’ against
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
Paramilitary may be called: Maha minister’s hint as Covid cases cross 2,000
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCoronavirus cases IndiaCovid-19 DeathsCovid-19 PandemicCovid-19Coronavirus crisisApple

don't miss

latest news

india news

chandigarh news