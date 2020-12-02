e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 02, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / OP Chautala admitted to hospital in Gurugram

OP Chautala admitted to hospital in Gurugram

INLD chief OP Chautala admitted to Gurugram’s Medanta hospital.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 02, 2020, 23:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
INLD party Chief OP Chautala at a worker address meeting in Ambala on Monday.
INLD party Chief OP Chautala at a worker address meeting in Ambala on Monday.(HT Archive)
         

Former Haryana chief minister and INLD supremo OP Chautala was admitted to Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Wednesday after he complained of cough and cold.

“He had attended late night functions during his grandsons—Karan and Arjun Chautala’s— marriage. Chautala is facing no other health issue and stated to be fine. He is under observation,” INLD media in-charge Rakesh Sihag said.

tags
top news
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
India orders Wikipedia to delete map that shows Aksai Chin in China
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
China plays down concerns over ‘super’ dam impacting India’s water security
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
PM Modi discusses cyclone situation with Kerala, Tamil Nadu CMs
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
Yaatra is a new desi AR app and here’s how Reliance Jio is a part of it
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
After HC reprimand, ex-Guj minister held for violating Covid-19 norms
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
This processor reveals what high-end Android phones will get in 2021
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Farmers’ protest: Transporters call for nation-wide strike in support
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
Amid China stand-off and Pak terror, govt dedicates December to armed forces
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers ProtestDelhi air qualityIndia vs Australia Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In