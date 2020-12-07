e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 07, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / INLD extends support to farmers’ organisations for ‘Bharat Bandh’

INLD extends support to farmers’ organisations for ‘Bharat Bandh’

In a statement here, the INLD leader said no farmer organisation of the country had demanded the new agricultural laws, but the central government enacted the “black farm legislations to benefit the corporates”.

chandigarh Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 17:59 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Chandigarh
Abhay Singh Chautala said his party had announced its support to the protesting farmers the day the agitation started, adding that “each and every worker of the INLD will fight this battle shoulder-to-shoulder to strengthen this movement so that the Centre is forced to abolish the three black laws imposed on the peasants.”
Abhay Singh Chautala said his party had announced its support to the protesting farmers the day the agitation started, adding that “each and every worker of the INLD will fight this battle shoulder-to-shoulder to strengthen this movement so that the Centre is forced to abolish the three black laws imposed on the peasants.” (Keshav Singh/HT)
         

The Indian National Lok Dal on Monday extended its support to the ‘Bharat Bandh’ on December 8 called by farmer unions which have been protesting at the Delhi borders against the new central agri-marketing laws.

Abhay Singh Chautala said his party had announced its support to the protesting farmers the day the agitation started, adding that “each and every worker of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) will fight this battle shoulder-to-shoulder to strengthen this movement so that the Centre is forced to abolish the three black laws imposed on the peasants”.

“Our party has decided to extend full support to the Bharat Bandh,” he said.

Chautala, younger son of INLD president and former chief minister OP Chautala, said he will visit the Tikri border on December 9 and meet the farmers and leaders leading the stir.

In a statement here, the INLD leader said no farmer organisation of the country had demanded the new agricultural laws, but the central government enacted the “black farm legislations to benefit the corporates”.

He reiterated his demand that the Centre withdraw these laws and guarantee minimum support price (MSP) of crops to farmers, and also make provisions of punishment for whoever buys the crop below the MSP.

Chautala also appealed to all political parties that they should rise above party politics and stand with farmers to lend strength to the agitation.

At a press conference here last week, Chautala had asked the Centre to immediately accept farmers demand to repeal the three farm laws, and asserted that the party was “solidly behind the farmers fighting against the three laws”.

Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, have welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Bharat Bandh a success.

After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.

The three farm laws enacted in September have been projected by the government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.

However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of MSP and do away with mandis, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.

The Centre, however, has repeatedly asserted that these mechanisms will remain.

tags
top news
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
‘Can’t build new century with old laws’: PM Modi amid farmers’ protest
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Centre highlights 3 major points in ‘Bharat Bandh’ advisory for states, UTs
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
Opposition has double standards on farm sector reforms: Ravi Shankar Prasad
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
WHO Foundation appoints Anil Soni as CEO
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Britain to send largest warship, carrier strike group to Indian Ocean next year
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Body of missing MiG-29 pilot found 11 days after crash
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Mamata holds rally on Suvendu’s turf, accuses BJP of trying to break TMC
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
Farmers’ protest: From Priyanka Chopra to Sonu Sood l Who said what
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers protest LIVE updatesIndia Covid-19 CasesDelhi air qualityFarmers ProtestCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs AustraliaCovid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In