Home / Chandigarh / INLD holds protest against delay in payment to farmers in Haryana

INLD holds protest against delay in payment to farmers in Haryana

Chautala alleged that the BJP- JJP government’s claim of providing payment to farmers within 72 hours of procurement had fallen flat

chandigarh Updated: Jun 02, 2020 22:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Rohtak
Hindustantimes
         

The Indian National Lok Dal party (INLD), led by Ellenabad MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, staged a dharna outside Sirsa deputy commissioner’s office against delay in payment to wheat and mustard growers on Tuesday.

Addressing the protesters, Chautala alleged that the BJP- JJP government’s claim of providing payment to farmers within 72 hours of procurement had fallen flat.

“The government is yet to give payment of ₹700 crore out of the total payment of Rs 3,600 crore to the mustard growers. The wheat farmers have only been paid ₹1,600 crore out of the total payment for wheat procurement amounting to ₹16,000 crore. Around 60% of farmers who sold their wheat crop in the mandis have been waiting for their payment for the last 25 days”, the MLA added.

He also alleged that the government had procured only 75 lakh metric tonnes of wheat as against last year’s 95 lakh metric tonnes.

“The contractors are charging ₹5 per bag from the commission agents for lifting the procured wheat and mustard which is a scam worth ₹800 crore. Farmers are being forced to sell their produce at a deduction of two to three kilograms per quintal in the name of moisture content. If the government will not make payment to them in the next seven days, we will hold a dharna again to voice their concern,” Abhay added.

