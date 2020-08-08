Installation of solar panels begins at Ludhiana govt college

chandigarh

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 23:17 IST

The installation of a 128 KW solar net metering system started at Government College for Girls on Saturday.

Punjab cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu had earlier announced that solar panels would be installed in 25 government schools and two government colleges under the Ludhiana Smart City project.

Accompanied by MC councilor Mamta Ashu, Mayor Balkar Singh Sandhu visited GCG and inspected the start of work.

He said the work will be completed shortly and has already been completed at government schools in Barewal, Haibowal, Jawahar Nagar and PAU.

He said that these solar panels would have a lifespan of 25 years and the installation cost would be recovered in 5 years.