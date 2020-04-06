Insurance policy for frontline workers battling Covid-19: Chandigarh takes up case with Centre

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 06, 2020 00:40 IST

The UT administration has taken up the issue of compensation policy for frontline workers in the fight against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) with the central government.

Under the insurance or compensation policy, doctors, policemen and other staff involved in handling the Covid-19 outbreak in the city will be given insurance cover or compensation in case of accidental loss of life on account of contracting the virus.

In the daily review meeting chaired by Punjab governor and UT administrator VPS Badnore, he asked UT adviser Manoj Kumar Parida to take up a proposal for compensating those working on the frontline in the fight against Covid-19 with the central government.

Confirming the development, Parida, said, “As directed by the administrator, we have requested ministry of home affairs to have a common package for all union territories, fixing the amount to be paid to doctors, health workers, police etc in case of any unfortunate incident related to Covid-19.”

The Centre in March approved an insurance scheme for health workers fighting the novel coronavirus. Finance minister (FM) Nirmala Sitharaman, on March 26, announced a ₹50 lakh insurance cover per person for frontline health workers involved in managing the outbreak.

The announcement was part of a slew of measures announced by the FM under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan package. Even private sector healthcare workers dealing with Covid-19 patients are covered under the scheme.

Amit Kumar, general secretary, Chandigarh National Health Mission Employee Union, said, “While the central government has announced the insurance policy, the UT administration also needs to notify its decision on the issue so the policy becomes effective in the city.”

Badnore also directed director general of police (DGP) Sanjay Beniwal to examine how police personnel on active duty can be compensated using police fund.

The Punjab government on Saturday announced a special health insurance cover of ₹50 lakh each for police officers and sanitation workers who are on the frontline in the battle against the pandemic.

A compensation policy for sanitation workers is also under consideration. Municipal commissioner KK Yadav said, “We are working out a plan to compensate sanitation workers in case they suffer because of their work in containing the pandemic. The final decision will be taken by the administration.”