Italian tourist died of bacterial infection, not Covid-19, says Haryana govt

chandigarh

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 15:54 IST

The Haryana government on Thursday said that one of the 14 Italian tourists who had been admitted at a private hospital in Gurugram last month, did not die of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19), as was assumed earlier.

The deceased and 13 others of a tourist group had been admitted at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital after they tested positive for Covid-19. Additional chief secretary VS Kundu, who is the nodal officer for Gurugram’s Covid-19 team, had confirmed the death earlier and said, “As she was infected with Covid-19, we assume she died due to it. But the government is awaiting a detailed report from the hospital.”

On Thursday, however, the state government said that the patient had recovered from Covid-19 and died due to some other bacterial infection.

STATE’S TOTAL TALLY TOUCHES 213

Meanwhile, with eight more positive cases, including seven from Panchkula, the total number of cases in Haryana climbed to 199 on Thursday. The total figure, including the 14 Italian tourists, is 213.

Senior officials said while one more positive case having Tablighi link was reported in Palwal, besides seven in Panchkula, where all family members of the woman tested positive earlier this week, have been found infected.

61 DISCHARGED SO FAR

The health department bulletin said while three patients were discharged after treatment in Palwal, one each were discharged from Nuh and Bhiwani, taking the tally of the cured people to 48. With the additional 13 cured Italian tourists, the total number of treated persons is 61.