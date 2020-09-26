J&K logs 21 deaths, 1, 218 virus cases

chandigarh

Jammu and Kashmir on Friday recorded 21 deaths and 1,218 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the total number of positive cases in the Union Territory to 69,832.

As many as 576 people tested positive in Kashmir while 642 cases were reported from Jammu. As many as 1,478 people were discharged from different hospitals, taking the overall recoveries to 49,557, which account for a recovery rate of 70.9%. The UT’s recovery rate has been increasing for the past five days. Since September 21, as many as 8,600 patients have been discharged against 5,842 fresh infections.

There are, at present, 19,170 active cases in J&K. A total of 15.13 lakh tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

A government spokesperson said 805 people were discharged in Jammu division and 673 in Kashmir on Friday. Of the total, 34,757 were cured in Kashmir and 14,800 in Jammu division.

Officials said that 21 more people have succumbed to the disease in the UT. The death toll has reached 1,105 in the UT with 811 cases in Kashmir and 294 in Jammu.

So far ,402 persons have died due to the Covid in J&K in September while August recorded 326 fatalities. As many as 276 persons died in the month of July and 101 persons were claimed by the disease between March 25 and June 30.

The death toll had crossed the 500-mark on August 13 and 1000-mark on September 20.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 224 more people tested positive, followed by Baramulla at 64. In Jammu division the highest cases were recorded in Jammu district at 240 followed by 61 in Doda.

Srinagar is the worst affected district with 14,024 cases and 281 deaths. Jammu district is at number two with 11,387 cases and 159 deaths. The active cases in Jammu district are 4,327 while there are 2,182 active Covid patients in Srinagar.

Till date, 5.61 lakh people have been enlisted for observation — 14,482 in home quarantine, 19,170 in isolation, and 48,752 under home surveillance. Besides these, 4.77 lakh people have completed their surveillance period.