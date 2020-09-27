J&K’s Covid count crosses 70,000

chandigarh

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 00:10 IST

The Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) on Saturday reported 1,217 fresh Covid infections, taking the Covid infections to 71,049. Twenty people succumbed to the virus - 12 in Jammu division and eight in Kashmir. So far,1125 deaths have been reported in the UT, of which 819 deaths were recorded in Kashmir division.

As many as 1,936 patients recovered in different districts, leaving 18,430 active cases in the UT. So far, 51,494 people have recovered in J&K.

Around 301 positive cases were reported in Jammu, taking the total number of cases in the district to 11,688. In Srinagar, 180 fresh cases were reported, taking the number of positive cases in the district to 14,204. With 2,158 cumulative Covid cases, Srinagar has the highest number of positive cases in the UT. However, Jammu has the most active cases (3,868).

With 285 deaths, Srinagar has the highest fatality numbers, followed by Jammu which has reported 164 deaths. Baramulla, too, has recorded 121 deaths. For the last two weeks, Jammu district has been observing a spike in new cases and deaths.

So far, 15,39,284 tests have been conducted across J&K and 5,66,602 people enlisted for observation, of which 4,80,004 people have completed surveillance. As many as 50,232 people are under home surveillance.