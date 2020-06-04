e-paper
Jalandhar man dies as Punjab records 27 new Covid cases

The patient who died was undergoing treatment at a Ludhiana hospital since June 1 and he was diabetic

chandigarh Updated: Jun 04, 2020 00:32 IST
HT Correspondents
Hindustan Times, Jalandhar
A 64-year-old man from Jalandhar’s Tagore Nagar died of coronavirus at DMCH, Ludhiana, while 27 fresh cases were reported from across the state on Wednesday. The patient who died was undergoing treatment since June 1 and he was a diabetic. With this, Punjab patient tally has gone up to 2,447 and 48 people have died of the virus.

Eight fresh Covid-19 cases — two from Amritsar and six from Pathankot — were reported in Majha region, health officials said.

In Mohali, seven infections were detected on Wednesday, taking the district’s Covid count to 123.

Three more persons tested positive in Hoshiarpur’s hotspot, Nangli Jalalpur village, on Wednesday. They are contacts of the man who had died of Covid-19 on May 17.

A pregnant woman and a cop were among three people who tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday in Faridkot district.

A 7-year-old girl and a 35-year-old truck driver were found infected in Patiala district. Civil surgeon Dr Harish Malhotra said the girl and her family had returned from Mumbai recently.

In Muktsar, two people tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Both the patients had come to Muktsar from Gurugram last week.

Also, two fresh cases were reported from Bathinda.

(Inputs from Patiala, Bathinda, Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur)

