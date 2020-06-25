e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 25, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / Jalandhar resident wants to marry Pak-based fiancée, appeals to PM Modi for visa

Jalandhar resident wants to marry Pak-based fiancée, appeals to PM Modi for visa

India-based Kalyan had applied for visas for his family and himself in March but Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans, the couple was engaged in 2018

chandigarh Updated: Jun 25, 2020 13:47 IST
Jatinder Mahal
Jatinder Mahal
Hindustan Times/Jalandhar
Pakistan-based Sumaila during her engagement to Kamal Kalyan on January 30, 2018.
Pakistan-based Sumaila during her engagement to Kamal Kalyan on January 30, 2018.(HT Photo )
         

A Jalandhar resident was looking forward to marrying his Pakistan-based fiancée this month. However, Covid-19 threw a wrench in his plans. The couple has now appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help them get visas.

32-year-old Kamal Kalyan, a resident of Basti Bawa Khel locality, had got engaged to 35-year-old Sumaila on January 30, 2018, online.

“We had decided to get married this year and I had applied visas for my family members and me on March 21. However, the government announced a lockdown and we could not send documents to Pakistan,” said Kalyan.

All my family members were excited because my fiance is also my distant relative. “This marriage would have sent a message of peace to our two countries,” he said.  

“I have approached the Indian and Pakistan embassies but due to the lockdown my file is under process and they have not cleared it. I do not know how long it will take and I want to get married soon,” he said, adding that he had sought help from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I have appealed PM Modi to grant visa to Sumaila and her family so that they can travel to India for our marriage,” he said.

“Sumaila is the daughter of my father Om Parkash’s cousin Asiya. I have not met her and only communicated over the phone and through video calls but now we both want to live together,” he said.

top news
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
‘I salute those who defended democracy during Emergency’: PM
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
Live: Disaster management body’s meet today over home isolation norms in Delhi
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
China’s dragon act on LAC to be decoded by General Naravane in high-level meet today
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
‘Anyone found selling Ramdev’s Covid-19 medicine will face action’: Rajasthan minister
China footprint large on Indian sport
China footprint large on Indian sport
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Health ministry and Indian Red Cross launch app to order blood in Delhi-NCR
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
Assam floods: 38,000 people affected, Brahmaputra continues to swell
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveHaryana Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 Cases IndiaGeneral NaravaneAssam HS Result 2020 Topper List

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In